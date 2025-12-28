Delaware offers New Year’s Eve sober ride vouchers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft expected. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 AM EST Monday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Monday to 6 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&