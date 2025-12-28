Delaware offers New Year’s Eve sober ride vouchers

DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is encouraging residents to celebrate the new year safely through its annual New Year’s Eve Sober Rides program, which offers $20 ride-share vouchers for Uber or Lyft to help prevent impaired driving.
From 2020 through 2024, the state of Delaware says it recorded 310 impaired driving crashes and 17 impaired driving–related fatal crashes between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, a period that includes holiday and New Year’s celebrations.
Officials said the data highlights why New Year’s Eve remains one of the most dangerous nights of the year for impaired driving.
The state says voucher claims open Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m., and vouchers are valid from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1. Vouchers will be released at intervals throughout the day, and users are encouraged to check back if they appear unavailable.