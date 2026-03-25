POST Training

The five-day program prepares public safety professionals to serve as instructors in academy and in-service settings.

DOVER, Del. – Seventeen officers from 11 law enforcement agencies across Delaware have completed the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission’s POST Approved Instructor Course, held March 16 to 20 at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

According to the state, the five-day program prepares public safety professionals to serve as instructors in academy and in-service settings, focusing on teaching skills and instructional development aligned with POST standards.

Participants received training in instructional technologies, principles of learning, public speaking, classroom management, research methods, realistic applications, instructional methods and adult learning, course development, and evaluating instructional effectiveness.

The newly trained instructors are scheduled to be presented for formal approval during the POST meeting on May 18.

Officers who completed the course represent the following agencies:

  • Bridgeville Police Department

  • Delaware Natural Resources Police

  • Delaware River Bay and Authority

  • Delaware State Police

  • Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement

  • Georgetown Police Department

  • Milford Police Department

  • Millsboro Police Department

  • Selbyville Police Department

  • Smyrna Police Department

  • Wilmington Police Department

The Police Officer Standards and Training Commission, part of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, sets training and certification standards for Delaware police officers and provides oversight and guidance to improve professionalism across agencies.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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