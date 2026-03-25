DOVER, Del. – Seventeen officers from 11 law enforcement agencies across Delaware have completed the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission’s POST Approved Instructor Course, held March 16 to 20 at the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
According to the state, the five-day program prepares public safety professionals to serve as instructors in academy and in-service settings, focusing on teaching skills and instructional development aligned with POST standards.
Participants received training in instructional technologies, principles of learning, public speaking, classroom management, research methods, realistic applications, instructional methods and adult learning, course development, and evaluating instructional effectiveness.
The newly trained instructors are scheduled to be presented for formal approval during the POST meeting on May 18.
Officers who completed the course represent the following agencies:
Bridgeville Police Department
Delaware Natural Resources Police
Delaware River Bay and Authority
Delaware State Police
Division of Alcohol & Tobacco Enforcement
Georgetown Police Department
Milford Police Department
Millsboro Police Department
Selbyville Police Department
Smyrna Police Department
Wilmington Police Department
The Police Officer Standards and Training Commission, part of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, sets training and certification standards for Delaware police officers and provides oversight and guidance to improve professionalism across agencies.