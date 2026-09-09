DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety urge both drivers and riders to remain cautious on roads ahead of the annual bike week.
Delmarva Bike Week brings more than 100,000 motorcycle riders to Ocean City. This year, the event is taking place on Sept. 9 to Sept. 13. The special event zone already took effect on Sept. 8.
Delaware OHS has put out the following tips and reminders:
Reminders and Tips for Motorcycle Riders -
- Wear a Department of Transportation–approved helmet.
- Wear protective goggles, riding glasses, or a face shield.
- Wear a leather, sturdy denim, or reinforced-fabric jacket with back, elbow, and shoulder pads.
- Wear leather or reinforced-fabric gloves with upper-hand protection.
- Wear leather, sturdy denim, or reinforced-fabric pants with knee pads.
- Wear motorcycle-type or heavy work boots.
Motorcycle Safety Foundation Pre-Ride Checklist -
- Tires: Check air pressure, wheels, brakes, and spokes.
- Controls: Check levers, hoses, cables, and throttle.
- Lights and electrical switches: Ensure all are working properly.
- Oil and fluids: Check oil, coolant, and hydraulics. Look for leaks.
- Chassis: Check drivetrain, chain, and suspension. If you add a passenger, adjust accordingly.
- Side stand (kickstand): Ensure the spring and stand operate reliably.
Reminders for Delaware Drivers -
- Watch out for motorcycles. Look out for the people riding them.
- Keep a safe distance when behind a motorcycle.
- Check your blind spots and then check them again.
- Look before you turn.
- Remember, your car can kill.
"As a former rider myself, I know how exciting it is to gather with fellow riders for events like Delmarva Bike Week," said Sharon Bryson, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. "We welcome everyone traveling through Delaware this week, but we want everyone to make safety a priority. Riders should stay alert, ride responsibly, and make themselves visible. Motorists need to remember that more motorcycles will be sharing the road. Take an extra look before changing lanes or making a turn, avoid distractions, and give riders the space they need to travel safely."