DELAWARE -The Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification announced that individuals preparing to apply for a handgun qualified purchaser permit can now schedule fingerprint appointments as part of the state’s new Permit to Purchase process.
The fingerprinting requirement is a key component of the background investigation under the new law, which takes effect Nov. 16. The online application portal is expected to launch next week, and state officials are encouraging applicants to complete both the fingerprinting and firearms safety training requirements in advance to prevent delays.
Fingerprinting services are available by appointment only through IdentoGO. Applicants must use Service Code 27S8N2 when scheduling to ensure their fingerprints are correctly routed for the permit process. Appointments can be made online at uenroll.identogo.com.
Applicants who have not yet finished the required firearms safety training with an approved instructor are urged to do so before submitting their permit application. A list of certified instructors is available and regularly updated on the state’s Permit to Purchase website.
Once the online application portal opens, SBI will begin processing complete submissions. By law, the bureau must issue or deny a permit within 30 days of receiving a fully complete application.