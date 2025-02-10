SEAFORD, Del.- A Maryland man is facing gun and drug charges after Delaware State Police say he led them on a chase through Seaford on Feb. 4.
Troopers said they assisted the Seaford Police Department locate a Nissan Rogue that had fled from a traffic stop around 11:02 p.m. The Rogue was seen speeding east on West Stein Highway, and when troopers attempted to pull it over, the driver sped away.
During the chase, the Rogue reportedly drove recklessly on several roads before crashing into a marked Delaware State Police Tahoe on Sussex Highway near Cannon Road. Police say the driver continued south in the northbound lanes before stopping near Middleford Road after police deployed stop sticks.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Steven McCormick of Salisbury, Maryland, was taken into custody. According to police, a search of McCormick and the Rogue uncovered a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, approximately 5.1 grams of heroin, about 350.73 grams of marijuana, digital scales, and $476 in suspected drug proceeds.
McCormick was taken to Troop 5, where police say he was charged with multiple felonies, including:
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony
Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited (two counts)
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Tier 1
Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, Tier 3 (two counts)
Disregarding a police officer’s signal
Reckless endangering (four counts)
Police say He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license, along with multiple traffic violations.
McCormick was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $238,506 cash bond.