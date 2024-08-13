DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture announced the preservation of 40 farms, totaling 2,262 total acres of farmland in the 28th round of easement selections by the Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation.
This marks a historic achievement under the Carney administration, with 403 farms preserved, the highest in the program's history.
"It’s been an honor to support this program and our family farms over the years," Carney said.
County governments contributed over $715,000 to aid in this preservation effort, displaying the importance of agriculture to Delaware's economy and culture.
To date, the program has preserved 22.7% of New Castle County farmland, 42.8% of Kent County farmland, and 22.5% of Sussex County farmland.