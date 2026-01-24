DELAWARE - Delaware officials are warning drivers to prepare for possible travel restrictions as a winter storm approaches the state. During a State of Emergency, the governor may implement driving warnings or restrictions depending on road and weather conditions.
Delaware uses a three-level system ranging from advisories discouraging travel to a full driving ban. Officials urge residents to stay informed and limit travel as conditions worsen to allow emergency crews and road workers to operate safely.
More information is available through the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Delaware Driving Warning and Restriction Levels:
Level 1 – Driving Warning:
Drivers are discouraged from using state roadways unless travel is necessary for safety, health, or essential business reasons.
Level 2 – Driving Restriction:
Travel is limited to emergency workers, healthcare providers, utility crews, snow removal operators, food and fuel deliveries, and approved businesses with waivers.
Level 3 – Driving Ban:
All nonessential travel is prohibited. Only first responders, utility workers, and snow removal crews are allowed on the roads. Businesses should adjust schedules so employees do not travel.
Additional details are available in the DelDOT Snow FAQ.
Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.