DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Office of Highway Safety released results from its St. Patrick’s Day weekend efforts aimed at reducing impaired driving, including a DUI checkpoint and the statewide Sober Rides program.
On Friday, March 13, OHS partnered with Delaware State Police and local law enforcement agencies to conduct a DUI checkpoint in Sussex County. The enforcement effort led to 590 cars being stopped and screened, with five drivers arrested for driving under the influence and 55 additional arrests for other traffic-related violations.
The checkpoint was part of a coordinated campaign to deter impaired driving during one of the busiest celebration weekends of the year.
Alongside enforcement, OHS expanded access to its Sober Rides program, offering ride-share vouchers across two peak periods.
On Saturday, March 14, 235 Delawareans used a Sober Rides voucher to get home safely. On Tuesday, March 17, an additional 134 people used the service.
OHS said participation remained strong throughout the holiday, reflecting a continued commitment among people who live there to make safer driving decisions.
The agency also thanked sponsors and partners who fund the ride-share vouchers, noting that organizations interested in supporting the program can reach out for more information.
The Office of Highway Safety focuses on behavioral traffic safety issues, including impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, child passenger safety, pedestrian and bicycle safety, motorcycle safety, and teen driving.