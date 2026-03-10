DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police are collaborating to create safer roadways in Sussex County ahead of St. Patrick's Day with DUI checkpoints and a Sober Ride Program.
The OHS says that DUI checkpoints will be conducted on Friday, March 13th, in Sussex County as part of their efforts to create safer roads in the county.
Officials with the OHS note that the upcoming holiday has a history of seeing impaired driving resulting in crashes. In addition to DUI checkpoints, the OHS will be offering a St. Patrick’s Day Sober Rides program to help ensure safety on the roadway.
“Impaired driving is entirely preventable,” says Sharon Bryson, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “If you plan to drink, plan your ride home first. Programs like Sober Rides make it easier to celebrate responsibly and ensure everyone gets home safely.”
The state says Sober Rides will be available for two periods:
Period 1: 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, through 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 15
Period 2: 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18
According to the OHS, ride share vouchers will be available at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 a.m. on each program day. To obtain a voucher, individuals must claim it at these specific release times, and vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Delaware State Police and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety urge drivers to travel safely and expect an increased law enforcement presence.