Delaware reports suspected avian flu case in Kent County flock

DOVER, Del. — A backyard poultry flock in Kent County has tested presumptive positive for avian influenza, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
State agriculture officials said testing showed signs of the H5 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI. The affected property has been quarantined, and remaining birds are being euthanized to stop the spread of the virus.
The department said the mixed-species flock experienced a high death rate before testing confirmed the virus.
Avian influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure, officials said. The virus can also be carried between flocks by contact with infected birds, contaminated equipment, or the clothing and shoes of caretakers.
This is Delaware’s first detection of avian influenza during the 2025–26 migratory waterfowl season, according to the department. Testing and surveillance are conducted daily through the University of Delaware laboratory system at commercial operations, exhibitions, backyard flocks, and poultry auctions.
Agriculture officials reminded poultry owners that all locations with live birds must be registered with the state.
Delaware backyard flock owners who notice any unusual signs or symptoms in their birds should email poultry.health@delaware.gov or call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507.