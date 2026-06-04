DEWEY BEACH, Del. - As communities prepare for tourists' arrival, the Delaware Restaurant Association hosted an Alcohol Safety Training program ahead of the summer season.
The training provided tools and guidance to recognize intoxication, prevent underage sales and reduce liability while supporting a safe environment for the community.
The training featured presentations from members of several organizations, such as Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement. Participants received materials and practical tools for months beyond the summer season as well.
"This training is about equipping hospitality professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to serve alcohol responsibly while continuing to provide exceptional guest experiences," said Carrie Leishman President/CEO of Delaware Restaurant Association. "By bringing together industry members and public safety partners, we strengthen our collective commitment to keeping Delaware's restaurants, bars, and beach communities safe."
According to the Delaware Restaurant Association, they represent more than 2,300 restaurants and employs over 53,000 Delawareans. The association extends its appreciation and highlights its dedication to public safety and industry education.