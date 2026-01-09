GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

A DIAA girl's volleyball match between Lake Forest High School and Dover.

DELAWARE -A new bill introduced in the Delaware Senate would require public schools, charter schools and any Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association member school to designate school sports teams based on biological sex.

If approved, Senate Bill 215, would amend the "Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act." It was introduced on Jan. 8 by Sen. Bryant Richardson (R -District 21).

The Fairness in Girls' Sports Act has been introduced several times this decade but has not been passed by the General Assembly. It mandates that athletes participate only on teams that align with their sex at or near birth, unless a corresponding sport is not offered to girls—in which case, a girl would be allowed to compete on a boys’ team.

The bill is now under review in the Education Committee.

