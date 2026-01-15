DELAWARE — Delaware Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, the longest-serving member of the Delaware General Assembly and a central figure in the state’s modern legislative history, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election later this year.
Sokola, a Democrat who represents the 8th Senate District in Newark, was first elected in 1990 and has served under eight governors. He told colleagues that while this will be his final legislative session, he plans to remain fully engaged through the end of his term in November 2026.
“Between now and June 30, I’m leaving it all on the field,” Sokola said.
Widely regarded as one of Delaware’s leading education reformers, Sokola helped craft legislation creating the state’s charter school framework and school choice program in the 1990s. His tenure also includes landmark measures on marriage equality, civil unions, nondiscrimination protections, a $15 minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, abortion access and gun safety laws.
House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris and House Majority Whip Ed Osienski praised Sokola’s legacy in a joint statement, calling him “a steady, thoughtful, and tireless advocate for Delawareans.”
“Over more than 30 years in the legislature, Sen. Sokola played an incredibly central role in shaping some of Delaware’s most consequential policies,” the statement said. “His leadership helped move our state forward and has left a lasting impact on all Delawareans.”
Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay also commended Sokola’s service, describing him as “a shining example of steady leadership in public service.” Gay said Sokola’s “introspective approach and institutional knowledge proved vital,” adding that his work for “better schools and safer neighborhoods has made our state stronger.”
Sokola said his remaining priorities include updating Delaware’s school funding formula and addressing health care and energy costs before the legislature adjourns on June 30.