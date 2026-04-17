DOVER, Del. — A proposal aimed at reducing missed court appearances in Delaware is moving forward after clearing the state Senate.
Senate Joint Resolution 13, sponsored by Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The measure directs the Delaware Judiciary to create a pilot program in Justice of the Peace Court that would send text message reminders to people with upcoming court dates. The program is designed to help improve attendance and reduce disruptions within the court system.
“Missed court appearances create unnecessary challenges for both individuals and our justice system,” Pettyjohn said. “This resolution takes a practical, data-driven approach to addressing that issue by leveraging simple technology to improve communication and reduce avoidable consequences. With text reminders costing less than a penny, this is a small investment that can lead to significant savings by reducing missed court dates.”
Under the proposal, people scheduled for criminal and traffic cases would receive automated reminders ahead of their court dates.
The resolution also requires the Judiciary to study the costs, benefits and logistics of expanding the program statewide. A report on those findings is due by June 1, 2027.
“I’m encouraged by the bipartisan support this measure received in the Senate,” Pettyjohn added. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to see this common-sense initiative continue moving forward.”