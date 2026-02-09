DELAWARE- U.S. Sens. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) and Chris Coons (D) introduced a bipartisan bill that would continue federal support for regional ocean and coastal planning efforts.
The legislation, called the Regional Ocean Partnerships Act, would reauthorize Regional Ocean Partnerships under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The partnerships allow coastal states to voluntarily work together with federal agencies, local governments and stakeholders on shared ocean and coastal issues.
Under the bill, governors of coastal states would be able to apply to the U.S. secretary of commerce for designation as a Regional Ocean Partnership. The legislation would also formally designate existing partnerships, including the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, the Northeast Regional Ocean Council, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Council and the West Coast Ocean Alliance.
According to the bill’s sponsors, the partnerships are used to coordinate regional planning and data sharing related to ocean resources, coastal management and ocean-based economic activity.
The bill is co-sponsored by senators from both parties representing coastal states across the country, including Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
The Regional Ocean Partnerships Act has been introduced in the U.S. Senate and will be considered by Congress in the coming months.