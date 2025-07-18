DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Forest Service has mobilized a newly built wildland fire engine, known as E-613, to battle the Turner Gulch wildfire in Grand Junction, Colo. The truck will be accompanied by three crew members from Blackbird State Forest. The crew is expected to assist with the containment of this fire and will begin the 14-day assignment on Sunday, July 20.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture says the Turner Gulch fire was sparked by excessive dry lightning July 10. The firefighting crews will face steep terrain, hot weather and drought conditions while out in Colorado, which have only enabled the fire to spread. Over 15,000 acres have been burned so far.
The Delaware Forest Service says they are expecting to continue supporting wildland fires in western states through the remainder of the summer and into early fall. The state has trained over 600 firefighters since the mid nineties to aid other areas in battling wildfires.
“Providing out-of-state resources to assist states in need strengthens Delaware’s ability to handle fires in the first state,” said Delaware’s state forester Kyle Hoyd. “Our dedicated crew members train year-round to be ready for wildfires whether they are out west or in our home state.”