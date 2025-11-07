DELAWARE - Nearly 60,000 Delaware households received a financial boost this morning as the state distributed its first round of First State Food Relief Funds, a temporary food assistance effort launched in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The deposits, added directly to recipients’ EBT card balances, are intended to protect access to food for eligible families during the month of November, particularly in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, said Delaware Health and Social Services. Text and email notifications have been sent to let households know their benefits are available.
The relief comes after Delaware Governor Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency on Oct. 29, citing concerns over how the federal shutdown would affect low-income individuals who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“Delaware families should never have to wonder where their next meal is coming from,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “Delawareans cannot eat political promises, nor can they eat pending court rulings. We will continue to work tirelessly for affordability for every Delaware working family every week of the year, even when the federal government is focused on gold ballrooms and benefits for billionaires.”
The state allocated and transferred $5.2 million to the Department of Health and Social Services for immediate disbursement. DHSS said the amount represents 25 percent of a household’s usual monthly SNAP benefit. Additional weekly payments may be issued through the end of November, depending on whether federal funds are released.
So far, the federal government has not provided a timeline for when states can expect to resume normal SNAP distributions.