DOVER, Del — Delaware welcomed a record-breaking 29.3 million visitors in 2023, a 2.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to a report released by the Delaware Tourism Office. The data, compiled by Rockport Analytics and Longwoods International, highlights the state's continued growth as a travel destination.
"Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, bringing growth and opportunity to communities across the state," said Governor (D) Matt Meyer. "People visit Delaware for the best beaches in the country, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cultural destinations—but what keeps them coming back is the experience of a welcoming and inclusive state of neighbors that has something for everyone."
Visitor spending in Delaware reached $7 billion in 2023, marking a 7 percent increase from 2022. The average visitor spent $238 per trip, with tourism contributing $4.7 billion to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, accounting for over 5 percent of the total economy. Additionally, the industry generated $724 million in state and local tax revenue, saving Delaware households an estimated $1,826 in taxes.
“The tourism industry employs our family members, friends, and neighbors, playing a crucial role in the economic development of our state,” said Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez.
As the fourth-largest private employer in Delaware, the tourism industry supported 55,240 jobs in 2023. It also contributed to 14 percent of all new jobs created in the state last year. From hospitality workers to tour guides, tourism remains a driving force in employment growth.
Outdoor activities were the most popular among travelers in 2023, followed by entertainment and cultural experiences. A visitor survey showed that 71 percent of overnight travelers were “very satisfied” with their trip, citing Delaware’s cleanliness, friendliness, safety, and quality accommodations. Additionally, 85 percent of overnight travelers were repeat visitors, reinforcing the state's strong tourism appeal.
“These numbers speak volumes about the significant contribution the tourism industry makes to our economy and overall quality of life,” said Delaware Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch.
The Delaware Tourism Office launched several initiatives in 2023 to attract more visitors. A national multimedia advertising campaign ran on platforms such as Hulu, Amazon, Atlas Obscura, and Travel + Leisure. The office also attended national consumer and travel trade shows and partnered with local organizations, including the Delaware Restaurant Association and Freeman Arts Pavilion.
Tourism data collection involves multiple public and private sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, which publishes key economic inputs in November. As a result, comprehensive annual tourism statistics are typically released several months later.