DELAWARE – For St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is bringing back its Sober Rides program. The initiative offers $20 ride-share vouchers for Lyft and Uber on Saturday, March 15, and Monday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the heaviest drinking holidays according to OHS and this program aims to reduce DUI-related crashes by providing cheaper ride-share services. The Sober Rides program has already proven successful, with more than 450 people using vouchers during the Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve campaigns in 2024.
Vouchers can be downloaded at mysoberrides.com.