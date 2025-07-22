HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair has launched its sensory inclusion initiative for the first time for those who may be experiencing sensory overload.
Screams of excitement and joy from fair goers on a carnival ride can be heard throughout the carnival.
However, for some, those sounds can lead to sensory overload.
"We tend to always need a quiet moment when things get a little loud," said Brianna Lindsay, which is why the Delaware State Fair is now offering a sensory activation vehicle.
The vehicle is a dark space with light up objects,a light up bench and fidget toys on the wall.
Each person or group is given 15 minutes in the sensory activation vehicle and can visit multiple times a day. An I.D. is required to receive a sensory bag to use in the vehicle and around the carnival. the I.D. is returned once the bag and all the items in it are returned.
For a mama of four, Brianna Lindsay and her daughter Kaiyah Lindsay, the fifteen minutes they can spend in there is a life saver.
"I personally suffer from anxiety just being postpartum, having a lot of kids, I often get over stimulated. Then, I see it in my kids also when things are too loud. We need quiet options," Lindsay explained.
The Delaware State Fair tried to set up a sensory inclusion initiative in 2024, but Marketing Manager Carly Callahan says more research was needed to provide a true sensory inclusive space.
"We took the time from then until now to become educated. All of our staff and our volunteers are certified sensory inclusion by KultureCity," said Callahan.
KultureCity trains staff at various venues that provide sensory modifications.
This year not only can people take advantage of the sensory activation vehicle, they can even collect a goodie bag that can be returned later in the day.
The bag is complete with fidget toys,
noise cancelling headphones,
sunglasses
and a communication card for anyone who is non verbal or just learning to talk and work through their feelings.
"We want families from all shapes and sizes and forms and everyone to feel included," Callahan shared.
The sensory activation vehicle will likely be in the plans moving forward if it is used often this year.