Delaware State Fair unveils star-studded lineup just days before ticket sales open

HARRINGTON, Del. - Excitement is building for the annual Delaware State Fair, with organizers releasing final details about the event's entertainment lineup.
Country artist Riley Green will return to the M&T Bank Grandstand on Saturday, July 19. A CMA Award nominee, Green is set to perform new songs like "You Look Like You Love Me," along with fan favorites such as "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." Preston Cooper will open the show.
On Tuesday, July 23, the fair will host a night of '90s nostalgia featuring Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, and Spin Doctors. The Grammy-winning and nominated alt-rock bands will bring a lineup of classic hits to the grandstand stage.
Country singer Russell Dickerson will take the stage on Wednesday, July 24, joined by Niko Moon. Known for his energetic performances and popular hits, Dickerson is expected to deliver a show filled with country favorites.
Big & Rich will also make their return to the Delaware State Fair on Friday, July 26. The duo, known for "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," will bring their signature blend of country and rock. Bryan Martin will open the show.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 28, at noon.