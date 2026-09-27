GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man on felony theft and related charges after investigators say he stole two HVAC units in Sussex County and sold them to a scrap yard.
William Pusey, 46, was arrested Sept. 18 following an investigation into thefts reported three days earlier in Georgetown and Dagsboro.
Troopers say they were called around 8:55 a.m. Sept. 15 to a newly constructed home in the 19000 block of West Piney Grove Road in Georgetown. Investigators determined that someone had removed an HVAC unit from the property.
That same day, troopers later responded to the Spirit of Excellence Church at 31195 DuPont Boulevard in Dagsboro for a separate report of a stolen HVAC unit.
Detectives identified Pusey as the suspect in both thefts, according to state police. Investigators say Pusey took the HVAC units to a local scrap yard and signed documents to receive payment.
Pusey was taken into custody Sept. 18 and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 4.
He was charged with two felony counts of theft over $1,500; felony selling stolen property over $1,500 or with two or more prior convictions, selling stolen property under $1,500; criminal mischief involving $1,000 to less than $5,000 in property damage; two counts of falsifying business records and two counts of third-degree criminal trespass.