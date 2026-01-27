Handcuffs

LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police has arrested a Laurel man after DSP says he stole air conditioner parts from two churches in the area.
 
DSP has arrested 50-year-old Chad Wray from Laurel after officials say Wray entered two separate church properties and removed pieces from air conditioning units at the churches.
 
On Jan. 6, state police officials say troopers responded to Saint Matthews First Baptist Church in Laurel for a report of a theft. Upon arrival, troopers learned that an unknown person had entered the property and removed parts from two air conditioning units at the church.
50-year-old Chad Wray

Investigations by Delaware State Police and the Laurel Police Department led authorities to 50-year-old Chad Wray. (Delaware State Police)
 
On Jan. 22, troopers were then called to ELIM Delaware Church in Laurel for a similar call. Troopers were told once again that an unknown person had entered the property. This time, DSP says they were told the unknown suspect removed parts from three air conditioning units on the church property.
DSP officials say that as they investigated the two instances of theft, detectives learned that Laurel Police Department officials were also investigating a theft at the 100 block of East 5th Street in Laurel.
 
Wray was eventually identified as the suspect after an investigation by the state police and the Laurel Police Department. DSP says an arrest warrant was obtained, and on Jan. 23, Wray was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
 
State police say Wray was charged with the following:
  • Six counts of Felony Theft $1,500 or Greater
  • Five counts Felony Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More, Damage Property
  • Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000, Damage Property
  • Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

