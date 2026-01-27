- Six counts of Felony Theft $1,500 or Greater
- Five counts Felony Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More, Damage Property
- Criminal Mischief $1,000 but less than $5,000, Damage Property
- Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Very cold. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: January 27, 2026 @ 4:34 pm
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 8 below. * WHERE...Portions of Delaware, northeast Maryland, southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
