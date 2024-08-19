MILLSBORO, Del. - Several Delaware State Police detectives continue to search for evidence related to a shooting Aug. 13 in the Rehoboth Shores neighborhood.
A shooting that occurred last week on Blue Dolphin Lane, led to the arrest of a 15-year-old from Millsboro. According to DSP, an investigation revealed that the teenager fired a gun inside of a home during an argument with another minor.
Neighbors reported seeing troopers with metal detectors along the roadway of the incident.
The suspect has since been arrested and is being charged with multiple felonies. DSP asks anyone with information about the incident to to contact Detective M. Venero at 302-752-3812.