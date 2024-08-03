DELAWARE – The Delaware State Police Community Engagement Unit is once again running its annual program, "Operation Troopers Have Your BACKpack," aimed at assisting elementary school-aged children in need by providing essential school supplies. The initiative seeks donations to fill backpacks with necessary items for the upcoming school year.
The program collaborates with local communities and organizations to collect and distribute school supplies to children in need. Donations can be made at any Delaware State Police Troop or Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations. Each site will have a designated drop-off box for supplies, which will be collected until August 23, and distributed at the start of the school year.
The supplies requested for the students include:
- Backpacks
- No. 2 Pencils
- 24-Count Crayons
- Spiral Notebooks
- Large Pink Erasers
- Colored Pencils
- Washable Markers
- Highlighters
- 3-Ring Binders
- Loose Leaf Wide Ruled Paper
- Composition Books
- Box of Tissues
- Plastic Pocket Folders
- Hand Sanitizer