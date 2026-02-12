Delaware State Police investigate deadly crash on Legion Road in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a single-car deadly crash that occurred Wednesday night in Millsboro.
The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Legion Road as an Audi A4 was traveling southbound and approaching a sharp left curve near Buttercream Hills, a private driveway, troopers said.
For reasons still under investigation, the car failed to negotiate the curve, exited the roadway and hit a concrete culvert pipe. The car became airborne, overturned and then struck a row of trees.
DSP says the driver, a 60-year-old Millsboro man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell at (302) 703- 3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.