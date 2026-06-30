MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after two troopers shot and killed an armed man Monday night in Magnolia.
Troopers responded around 9:15 p.m. June 29 to the 100 block of East Cherry Drive. While responding, troopers learned 37-year-old Kristopher Glanden, of Frederica, was reportedly suicidal, armed with a handgun and trying to enter a home where his ex and other family members were sheltering inside.
When troopers arrived, police said they found Glanden in the front yard. According to state police, Glanden refused repeated commands and pointed a handgun at troopers during the incident.
Police said two troopers fired their weapons, striking Glanden. Troopers provided first aid until EMS arrived, but Glanden died at the scene.
State police said detectives recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from the scene.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting under the agency’s standard operating procedures for officer-involved shootings. The troopers involved were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. K. Gause at 302-741-2703. Tips can also be sent by private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
State police said the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit and Delaware Victim Center are available 24 hours a day at 1-800-VICTIM-1, or 1-800-842-8461. The unit can also be reached by email at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.