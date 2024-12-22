DOVER, Del. — The Delaware State Police has issued reminders and guidelines for locals regarding drone sightings, emphasizing that flying drones is a legal activity but should still be monitored for potential safety or security concerns.
The announcement encourages people to report suspicious drone activity to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline by calling 1-800-FORCE-1-2 or emailing force12@delaware.gov. Troopers say reporting in this manner allows experts to evaluate the circumstances and take appropriate action if necessary.
Important Reminders About Drones
- Shooting at any aircraft, including drones, is illegal.
- Many legal aircraft, both manned and unmanned, may have visible lights at night. Nighttime drone flights are permitted under specific conditions.
- To verify unusual aircraft activity, locals are encouraged to use free tools like FlightAware, Flightradar24, or ADSBexchange to identify potentially legal operations.
How You Can Help
The Delaware State Police encourages people who encounter drones to:
- Capture video evidence: If safe to do so, record clear footage of the drone in action.
- Take detailed notes: Record the date, time, duration, location, size, movement, and any unique features of the drone.
- Report promptly: Provide details to the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tipline for further evaluation.
If you encounter a drone on the ground, authorities advise maintaining a safe distance and calling 911 immediately.
"Your vigilance ensures that reports are directed to the appropriate agency, helping law enforcement focus on critical incidents and maintain public safety," the Delaware State Police said in its statement.
By following these guidelines, locals can assist in keeping their communities safe while ensuring proper protocols are followed when reporting drone activity.