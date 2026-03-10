Delaware State Police Troop 4 shares crime trends during annual review

MILLVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police Troop 4 shared a closer look at crime trends across central and southern Sussex County during a presentation Tuesday night at Millville Town Hall.
Troopers say several crime reduction goals were met over the past year, including decreases in burglary, shoplifting, motor vehicle theft and other theft-related cases.
However, officials say goals were not met for shooting incidents and non-family aggravated assaults.
Troop 4 also reported 35 firearm-related arrests last year, which officials say is about the same number recorded the year before.
Master Cpl. Lewis Briggs III says the annual meetings are an important part of maintaining transparency with the public and keeping residents informed about public safety efforts.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it 24 hours a day. Not just by looking at statistics or numbers, but by our troopers out on the road doing the work during investigations and keeping in contact with our communities through our engagement programs,” Briggs said.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 covers roughly 350 square miles in central and southern Sussex County, including Georgetown, Millsboro and parts of the Seaford area.