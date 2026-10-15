DELAWARE - State Sen. Darius Brown is hosting a series of Expungement Fairs this fall across Southern Delaware, including in Dover and Lewes.
This is the eighth year that Brown has organized this type of event, and similar Expungement Fairs have taken place since 2018.
Brown helped champion the Adult Expungement Reform Act of 2019 and the Clean Slate Act of 2021 and has hosted more than a dozen fairs since. These events create opportunities and second chances by providing free resources and one-on-one counseling.
This year's first Expungement Fair will be co-hosted by Sen. Trey Paradee and held at the Dover Hope Zone on Wednesday, October 21.
The second Expungement Fair will be co-hosted by Rep. Alonna Berry and held at the Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware on Monday, November 9.