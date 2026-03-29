DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University has announced two prominent CEOs as keynote speakers for its 2026 commencement ceremonies on May 15.
The university says Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of TIAA, will speak at the undergraduate ceremony, while Rosie Allen-Herring, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide, will headline the graduate ceremony.
According to DSU, nearly 1,000 students are expected to graduate.
Duckett leads a Fortune 500 financial services firm with $1.5 trillion in assets and is among the few Black women to head a Fortune 500 company.
Allen-Herring oversees one of the world’s largest nonprofit networks, serving more than 48 million people across 40 countries.
University President Tony Allen plans to nominate both leaders for honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees, the school’s highest honor.