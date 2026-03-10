DELAWARE- Delaware’s Class of 2025 continues to increase Advanced Placement access, participation, and performance across the state, according to the Delaware Department of Education.
Students in the Class of 2025 earned 11,218 qualifying AP exam scores of 3 or higher. Education leaders estimate those scores will save students and their families about $18.4 million in potential college tuition by allowing them to receive college credit while still in high school.
State leaders say a new law will ensure those achievements translate directly into college progress. House Bill 116, signed into law in 2024, requires Delaware’s public colleges and universities to grant postsecondary credit to students who earn a score of 3 or higher on an AP exam.
Education officials say the continued growth in AP participation and performance reflects ongoing efforts to expand access to challenging coursework and strengthen pathways to college and careers.
Those efforts are part of the Delaware Department of Education’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, which aims to increase academic opportunities for students across the state and better prepare them for postsecondary education and the workforce.