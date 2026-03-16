DELAWARE - The Superior Court of Delaware has adopted a new set of civil rules for its Complex Commercial Litigation Division (CCLD) aimed at managing cases more efficiently and aligning procedures more closely with those used by the Delaware Court of Chancery, according to the State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts.
Officials say the CCLD was established in 2010 to handle commercial disputes in which at least one party claims $1 million or more in controversy. The division complements the work of the Delaware Court of Chancery, which traditionally focuses on corporate governance and equity matters.
Court officials say the new rules come as the CCLD has experienced significant growth. New civil actions filed in the division have more than doubled over the past five years, increasing from 122 cases in 2020 to 285 cases in 2025.
The newly adopted rules are designed to create greater consistency in how cases are handled, streamline litigation procedures and reduce confusion for attorneys who are already familiar with the Court of Chancery’s practices, according to court officials.
The new rules adopted by the Superior Court include:
Rule 141: Scope of Complex Commercial Litigation Rules
Rule 142: Public access to documents filed with the court in CCLD actions
Rule 143: Amended and supplemental pleadings in CCLD cases
Rule 144: Additional procedures for filing discovery motions in CCLD
Rule 145: CCLD motions
Rule 146: CCLD briefs
A detailed explanation of the rules and the full text are available on the Superior Court’s website.