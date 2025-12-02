HARBESON, Del. - Delaware Symphonic Winds is asking for community support during its annual fundraiser on Giving Tuesday, aimed at expanding concert literature and continuing its Side by Side program, which gives high school musicians an opportunity to rehearse and perform alongside seasoned ensemble members.
The semi-professional wind ensemble, based in Harbeson and serving all three Delaware counties, is comprised of music educators, freelance performers and college music students. The group is dedicated to performing high-quality wind band literature and promoting works by underrepresented composers.
The group says that donations raised will help purchase new concert music and support expenses related to the Side by Side initiative. This unique program connects talented high school musicians with Delaware Symphonic Winds members through joint rehearsals and live performances, providing invaluable mentorship and musical experience.