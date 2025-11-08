MILLSBORO, Del. — Delaware Technical Community College celebrated the grand opening of the John and Elsie Williams House Museum and Conference Center on Friday, marking the completion of a restoration project honoring one of Delaware’s most influential political figures.
The historic home, located at West State and Washington streets, was donated to the college by Blanche Baker, daughter of the late U.S. Senator John J. Williams and his wife, Elsie. Baker envisioned the home as a place for the public to learn about her parents’ legacy and the values of integrity and service that guided their lives.
The museum highlights Sen. Williams’ 24 years of service in the U.S. Senate, where he was known as “The Conscience of the Senate,” and showcases Elsie Williams’ contributions both locally and in Washington, D.C. An adjacent conference center will host community events, lectures, and public programs throughout the year.
Baker, who toured the restored home with her family during Christmas 2024, passed away in March at age 100. Her granddaughter, Janet Baker McCarty, said Baker was proud to see her dream realized, sharing her parents’ legacy with future generations.