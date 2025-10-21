DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s 83rd Annual Meeting will be hosted by Delaware for the first time since 2008 starting Oct. 27 to Oct. 30. at the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, on Coastal Highway.
DNREC encourages anglers, commercial fishers and conservationists to attend the meeting either in-person or virtually to provide input specifically for striped bass, menhaden and horseshoe crabs. Proposed changes will be voted on by ASMFC commissioners.
The Horseshoe Crab Management Board meeting is on Oct. 28 from 8:30 - 10 a.m., followed by the Atlantic Menhaden Management Board meeting, starting at 1:30 p.m. The Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board meeting will take place on Oct. 29 from 9:45 a.m.-noon and resuming from 1:30-5 p.m.
"We know many Delawareans are very interested in the striped bass, menhaden and horseshoe crab management plan decisions that will be made at the ASMFC’s Delaware Board meetings," said DNREC Fisheries Section Administrator John Clark.