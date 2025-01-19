DOVER, Del. — The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will hold two public listening sessions to discuss the implementation of motor vehicle noise control standards under House Bill 35. The sessions will be on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 5 p.m., both at the DelDOT Administrative Building Conference Room, 800 S. Bay Road, Dover. Virtual participation will also be available via Microsoft Teams, with details posted on the Delaware Public Meeting Calendar.
Key goals of the bill include establishing noise standards, test procedures and compliance regulations. While no specific recommendations have been made yet, exemptions for farm vehicles and emergency sirens are included. Enforcement, once standards are adopted, may result in fines ranging from $25 to $1,000.
Enacted on April 26, 2023, and sponsored by Rep. Kimberly Williams, House Bill 35 requires the development of a comprehensive motor vehicle noise control program. The law mandates collaboration among the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Department of Transportation.
The listening sessions aim to gather public input as the agencies draft regulations to balance public concerns with technological and environmental standards.