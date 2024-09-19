Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association holds annual conference at the beach

The Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association held its annual conference from September 16 through the 19. This four-day event took place in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, marking the first time since 1997 that the conference has been held at Delaware's beaches.

According to the association, the conference included educational seminars, honored distinguished members, and celebrated the accomplishments made throughout the year.

Warren Jones, the Vice President of the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company, told CoastTV it's great to see members of all ages and experience levels interact together, adding that it's a great way to network.

"The education part of the conference is important to all of us, but getting together and networking and sharing ideas and thoughts are also an important part of the conference," Warren explained.

Officials say Governor Carney is expected to sign five bills on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the conference. These include:

  • HB 329 (Hilvosky): Update to the move over for first responders
  • HB 371 (Williams): Distribution of insurance premium funds
  • HB 411 (Short): Membership requirements for federal background checks
  • SB 202 (Huxtable): Line of duty death benefit increase
  • SB 221 (Wilson): Delaware flag for members with 10 years of service or greater.

