SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association held its annual conference from Sept. 16 through the 19. This four-day event took place in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, marking the first time since 1997 that the conference has been held at Delaware's beaches.
Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association holds annual conference at the beach
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
