DOVER, Del. - The voter registration deadline in order to vote in Delaware's state primaries is quickly approaching. Only Delaware voters registered with the Democratic and Republican parties are able to vote in their party's primary election.
KEY DATES:
- May 24, 2024: The last day for registered Delaware voters to change political party affiliation.
- Aug. 17, 2024: Eligible residents who are not yet registered to vote must do so by 11:59 p.m. in order to vote in the primaries.
- Sept. 10, 2024: Delaware State Primary Election.
In order to register, voters must be U.S. citizens, residents of Delaware and be 18 years old by Nov. 5, 2024. More information on how to vote and local elections can be found on CoastTV's Decision 2024 page.