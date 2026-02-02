DELAWARE- Delaware Department of Health and Social Services facilities across the state are opening as warming centers to provide a safe and warm place for people who live there during the continued cold weather.
DHSS said warming centers will be open Monday, Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will remain open through Feb. 6, with locations available in all three counties.
Gov. Matt Meyer thanked crews who worked through last week’s severe weather to make conditions safer across Delaware, including near schools and public transportation.
“Following a historic ice storm and days of extreme cold, workers at DelDOT, the Department of Education, municipalities, school districts, and numerous contractors worked day and night throughout the week and weekend to clear roads, sidewalks, and bus stops and make sure students and staff can return safely,” Meyer said. “Thank you to each and every one of them and their families.”
State leaders continue to urge caution as temperatures remain low and some sidewalks and roads may still be slippery, especially during morning and evening hours.
- Anna C. Shipley State Service Center
- Thurman Adams State Service Center
- Laurel State Service Center
Kent County
- James W. Williams State Service Center
- Smyrna State Service Center
New Castle County
- Canby Park Office
- Claymont State Service Center
- Churchman’s Corporate Center