Bethany beach drop offs

Damage from a mid-October nor'easter has kept beach crossings closed in Bethany Beach.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Last week’s coastal storm has carved out steep drop-offs along much of Bethany Beach, forcing the town to close several public beach entrances and leaving only a handful still open.

The storm’s powerful waves and wind significantly eroded the sand dunes, creating sharp ledges that are now too dangerous for people to climb down safely.

“This is a very big drop,” said Kristy Brewer, a longtime vacationer. “I mean, and I took a picture of my niece and she was 5'10 and it was way above her head.”

Town crews have regularly assessed beach entrances and are reopening crossings as they are possible

Bethany Beach has experienced erosion in the past, but locals say this storm left behind some of the worst damage in recent memory.

