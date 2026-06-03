MILFORD, Del. - Republican state Rep. Bryan Shupe announced June 3 that he has filed for reelection in the state's Sept. 15 primaries.
Shupe, who represents the 36th District and Milford, Lincoln, Ellendale, Slaughter Beach and Prime Hook, announced it in a social media post.
"Over the years, we have worked together to stand up for our values, strengthen our communities, support our schools, protect public safety, and ensure government remains accountable to the people," Shupe said. "I am grateful for the trust you have placed in me, and I would be honored to earn your vote once again on September 15th."
Shupe, a Milford native, has been in office since 2018 after serving as a Milford council member and the city's mayor.
Shupe will be facing off against Patrick Smith for the third time after beating him in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Smith, who is currently an IT professional and previously served in an administrative role at the Dover Fire Department, filed for reelection in April. In 2024, Shupe defeated Smith in a narrow 12-vote margin, securing 50.26 percent of the vote. Smith called for a recount but the difference in votes fell outside the margin to trigger a recount.
Shupe's campaign for reelection comes amid a critical election for state Republicans as five House Republicans have announced that they are not seeking reelection. Delaware Democrats can achieve a supermajority in both the state House and Senate, thus giving them complete control over the General Assembly, if they can steal any one of those five seats.