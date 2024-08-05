DELAWARE - Existing and new registrations for the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Delaware now can receive bilingual English/Spanish books, making Delaware one of six states offering this option.
The Imagination Library program, launched statewide by Governor John Carney's administration in 2020, provides free books to children monthly from birth to age five, allowing them to create their own personal libraries.
Araceli Gil, a mother of three girls, occasionally received a bilingual book when her older daughter was enrolled in the program a couple of years ago. Now, she already notices this option's positive impact in her home.
"It would help a lot because, for example, my twins, once they started preschool, they kind of veered away from Spanish a little bit, and it's not a bad thing," Gil said. "It just happens, but I think now with having these bilingual books come so often, it'll trigger that excitement to learn Spanish, stay connected with Spanish, and continue practicing their Spanish language."
Dollywood Foundation data shows 52 new bilingual registrations and 392 existing registrations changed to bilingual since the announcement in June.
"People who know multi[ple] languages also have a benefit. It really it's like learning music, a musical instrument or something," said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian for the Delaware Libraries. "It's an extra exercise for those mind muscles, so there are lots of benefits for the preschoolers to learn this and be exposed to it, both, for their intellectual development, but as, as well as cultural."
Gil sees bilingual books as a way to connect families and promote cultural understanding among children.
"My heart is happy to see the other parents that are English native speakers and seeing that their kids are speaking Spanish at home or speaking to us in Spanish, Gil said. "It's exciting for me in general."
If you are interested in receiving the bilingual book collection for your little ones, you can register or change your existing registration at lib.de.us/imagination.