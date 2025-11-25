DOVER, Del. - The First State Health Leaders Alliance, a group of healthcare stakeholders who have joined forces to strengthen healthcare is urging Delawareans to take precautions and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses before and during the winter months.
The advocates of the First State Health Leaders Alliance (FSHLA), represent nurses, physicians, public health and medicine, persons with disabilities and caregivers, home care, health care facilities, and hospitals.
"To prevent the spread of illness, we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and if applicable, RSV. We also recommend preventative measures like frequent handwashing and staying home when sick" says FSHLA.
The alliance will share resources throughout the winter season with a #healthyholidaysDE campaign and has created a webpage with resources on vaccination and precautionary measures: deha.org/advocacy/healthyholidays
Delaware is a member of the Northeast Public Health Collaborative, which is a coalition of regional public health agencies and leaders. According to FSHLA, This collaborative is focused on developing evidence-based public health guidance, disease surveillance and supporting public health efforts.
"As we enter the winter months, we encourage Delawareans to consult their health care providers about recommended vaccinations to protect themselves and others from respiratory illness," said the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' Secretary Christen Linke Young.