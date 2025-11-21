DOVER, Del. — The Delaware State Police are advising people who attempted to purchase a handgun before Nov 16 but experienced delays must now get a permit to purchase.
This distinction comes after the state's permit to purchase law took effect Nov 16. According to troopers, some handgun buyers in the weeks prior to the law were held up the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. To further clarify, troopers say this applies to any transaction that was not completed because the background check did not return a “Proceed” result from the FBI-managed system.
The only exception to this new rule is for individuals who already have their concealed carry license.
How to apply for a permit
People affected by the change must apply through the Delaware Permit to Purchase Portal. Instructions for applying are available on the portal, and paper applications can be picked up at any Delaware State Police troop.
For further assistance, the State Bureau of Identification can be contacted through the following:
Website: Permit to Purchase Portal
Phone: (302) 741-2800 (Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Email: dsp_sbip2pmail@delaware.gov
Many gun owners are exempt from portions of the new law, including those in law enforcement and NRA instructors.
The law has faced criticism from gun rights advocates. The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association has sued the state, claiming the law violates the Second Amendment and that Delaware lacks the infrastructure to manage the permitting system. A judge denied the group's attempt to block the law, but they are now appealing the decision
Supporters of the law say it’s a proactive measure to reduce gun violence.