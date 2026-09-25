MILLSBORO, Del - The North Millsboro Bypass, recently renamed the Richard S. Cordrey bypass, opened nearly one year ago today on Sept. 26 2025. DelDOT held a ceremony at the end of Betts Pond Road on Friday, to celebrate the anniversary.
Among those at the ceremony was DelDOT Chief Engineer Mark Luszcz. Luszcz says, the bypass was built to remedy congestion and safety issues in downtown Millsboro, by providing an alternate route around the town.
"We've seen a big reduction in traffic downtown and the congestion the the just daily wall to wall traffic that you used to have in downtown Millsboro on Main Street and Washington Street," said Luszcz, "It's still busy. It's not like it's a ghost town, but it's dramatically reduced."
Many business owners say that since the bypass opened, they've seen less of the chicken trucks that caused issues of smell in the town. Some who work in Millsboro, like Joy Hilliker, an employee of the Black Cat Antiques store.
"The biggest thing is the trucks," said Hilliker, "There's still loads of them coming down through here. And the emergency vehicles cannot get through because there's parking on both sides of the road."
Other business in Millsboro like Nectar, a juice bar has also seen trucks still come through Millsboro. Kim Barton works at Nectar and says she has seen business improve, but thinks there are other factors.
"Our business has increased some which is good," said Barton, "But I think that's because a lot of folks are moving into Millsboro, not necessarily because of the bypass."
According to DelDOT, during the summer months, daily use of bypass saw an average of 10,000 vehicles.