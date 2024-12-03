MILTON, Del. - DelDOT hosted a public workshop on Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mariner Middle School to discuss the Milton Active Transportation Plan and the Route 16 Corridor Study.
The Route 16 Corridor Study focused on evaluating potential improvements to Route 16 within Milton to address safety, development and environmental sustainability concerns. The study aims to provide additional circulation and commercial opportunities for the town while incorporating a "Complete Streets" approach to enhance safety and accessibility. The project will examine the corridor from east of Ellendale to Route 1 and is being developed in partnership with Sussex County and the Town of Milton.
Austin Gray is working with DelDOT on the project.
"Ultimately, our goal out of this first phase of this project is to look at Route 16 within town. What could be done in terms of, improving conditions for people walking or biking, making things safer for everybody," Gray said.
The Milton Active Transportation Plan is designed to improve walking and biking infrastructure in the area. Attendees can review proposed projects and provide input on the draft low-stress bike network grid aimed at making active transportation safer and more accessible.
Jim Labella lives in Milton, and thinks the in-person workshops are very helpful.
"Just to listen to someone talking, telling you what's going on so you have a better understanding, as opposed to just what's on the board, or with what you see online. So I think the personal interaction helps a lot," Labella said.
This workshop will also build on recommendations from the Coastal Corridors Transportation Study. DelDOT encourages residents and stakeholders are encouraged to drop in at any time during the event to learn more about these initiatives and share feedback. The first public workshop for the study was on June 4.
A draft report and comment period is expected from DelDOT in Spring 2025.