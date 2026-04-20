Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&