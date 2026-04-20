DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is marking Work Zone Safety Awareness Week from April 20 through April 24 as part of Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.
DelDOT kicks off Work Zone Safety Awareness Week in Lewes
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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