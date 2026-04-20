Road work worker

Each year, DelDOT and transportation agencies nationwide observe the week to honor workers who have lost their lives in work zone crashes and to remind motorists to slow down and stay alert, especially in active construction areas.

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is marking Work Zone Safety Awareness Week from April 20 through April 24 as part of Work Zone Safety Awareness Month.

Press conference kicking off Work Zone Awareness Week

The Delaware Department of Transportation is emphasizing Work Zone Safety Awareness Week from April 20-24. DelDOT commemorates workers lost in work zone crashes and urges motorists to be aware.
Minos Conaway completed project plan

The largest project centers around the Minos Conaway Road area near the Nassau Bridge on Route 1. Plans include three new roundabouts and additional connecting lanes designed to reduce dangerous crossings. Once complete, the project will eliminate eight crossovers along Route 1.

Each year, DelDOT and transportation agencies nationwide observe the week to honor workers who have lost their lives in work zone crashes and to remind motorists to slow down and stay alert, especially in active construction areas.

In 2025, 126 crashes were reported in DelDOT work zones. “What we’re seeing is folks just not slowing down,” said Todd Willits, vice president of Mumford and Miller, a concrete company operating in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“The cell phones are the huge issue,” Willits said. “We all see it going up and down the road that folks just aren’t paying attention. Their minds are in other places. Our job is to try to get them to pay attention to what’s going on around them. With close to 200 workers, we try to look out for each one individually.”

The event was held at the Minos Conaway Road project, where major construction is underway along Coastal Highway near Five Points. The $36 million project includes new roundabouts and lane connections aimed at improving safety and eliminating eight Route 1 crossovers, with completion expected by 2028.

Nearby, the Old Orchard Road realignment project will add a new connection and roundabout as part of an $11 million plan. While officials say the work will reduce congestion and improve traffic flow, some residents have raised concerns about pedestrian safety.

 

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Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

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