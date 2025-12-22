SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — DelDOT is examining traffic congestion, safety and future growth impacts along U.S. Route 9, Route 16 and Route 24 in eastern Sussex County as part of an ongoing corridor planning study.
Transportation officials discussed the three roadways during a recent stakeholder meeting, the second held as part of the US 9, SR 16 and SR 24 Corridor Study. The routes serve as key east-west connections between U.S. 113 and Route 1, carrying commuters, commercial traffic and seasonal beach travelers.
Route 9 connects Georgetown and Lewes, while Routes 16 and 24 provide major access to coastal communities, including areas near Rehoboth Beach and other resort destinations. DelDOT officials said all three corridors experience heavy congestion, especially during peak tourism seasons, and face increasing pressure from population growth and development.
Local Bill Osowski says almost everyone he knows worries about the packed roads.
"My heart doctor says I get a better chance of being killed on route one and having a heart attack," said Osowski.
The study is reviewing traffic data, safety concerns and public feedback to identify possible improvements such as intersection upgrades, roadway changes and expanded options for pedestrians and cyclists.
Some of the improvement options include widening Route 24, adding a bypass around Milton's Main Street on Route 16 and either widening Route 9 or building a new connector road to divert traffic.
Osowski thinks widening would help.
"They have to widen these roads or overpass some locations," said Osowski. "The circles aren't doing the job."
John Sparacino says the best solution would be to just stop building.
"You're talking in the mid 2030s here and there," said Sparacino. "The developments with the houses will be built before they address the roads and that's the problem."
DelDOT said the planning process is ongoing, with additional public input expected before recommendations are finalized.