GEORGETOWN, Del. - A DelDOT worker was evaluated for minor injuries after a car struck a DelDOT truck on Route 113 near Redden Road on Wednesday, marking the first such incident of 2026 involving department personnel or equipment.
DelDOT said the crash happened on Jan. 14 when a driver heading south on Route 113 failed to slow down and move over for a DelDOT truck with a trailer-mounted attenuator. The worker inside the truck did not require further medical attention, but transportation leaders say the close call highlights an ongoing safety issue on Delaware roads.
In 2025, there were 36 incidents of DelDOT employees and equipment being struck in work zones, and nine resulted in injuries to employees, according to DelDOT. “Since 2020, there have been a total of 275 incidents involving employees and equipment being struck, and we are incredibly fortunate that none of these resulted in the loss of life,” said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings.
Hastings pointed to a deadly crash in Maine earlier this week, where two state transportation workers were killed on I-95.
“We need drivers to slow down and drive attentively to ensure that all employees return home safely each day,” Hastings said.
DelDOT continues to urge drivers to obey posted signs, reduce speed near work zones, and always move over for stationary vehicles with flashing lights, especially those involving road crews or emergency responders.